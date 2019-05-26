SAVOLSKIS JUDITH A. "JUDY" (BRENNAN)

Of Ross Township, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Loving mother of Patrick P. Savolskis (Kimberly), Elizabeth M. Gidwani (Marc), and Molly S. Wolk. Daughter of the late John and Laverne Brennan; beloved sister of Eileen C. Klemz (Dan), John M. Brennan (Chris), Kevin P. Brennan (Donna), and Paul M. Brennan; proud grandmother of Melissa Burns and Ben and Grace Gidwani; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; beloved friend of Jim Musillo. Friends received Monday, from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Judy held many roles at the Community College of Allegheny County: Computer Technology Faculty, Academic Dean, Acting South Campus President and Vice President of Workforce Development. She spearheaded incredibly difficult projects with ease and nuance such as developing the first evening and weekend nursing program at the Boyce campus. For this work she was made and honorary nurse. Judy was a mentor to many women. Mentoring was a large part of her life ensuring that women knew their self-worth but also that they passed the baton of help to others. She was pivotal in many of the workforce development programs at CCAC and helped secure family sustaining careers for hundreds of individuals in the county. Judy was always found with a book in her hand, she was the first to laugh and the first to dance. One of her passions was to try new restaurants and travel with her beloved friend Jim. Above all else, she adored spending time with her grandchildren, friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to .