SZYMBORSKI JUDITH A. (FENNELL)
Of Avalon, on Friday April 12, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel Szymborski; loving mother of Monica and Michael Szymborski; beloved sister of George Teese, Richard, William, Theresa and Frederick Fennell; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Assumption, Wednesday 9 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019