|
|
WILSON JUDITH A. (MERGENHAGEN)
Age 81, of McCandless Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Wilson; Judy is also survived by countless neighbors and friends. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4:30 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy. A short service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Judy was a graduate of The Ellis School in Pittsburgh and Penn State University. She worked as an Executive Assistant for Alcoa Corp. for 28 years. For many years she volunteered at St. Brendan's Episcopal Church, Franklin Park annual church sale. Her knowledge of antiques and jewelry contributed to each years' success. She assisted the elderly when they were without families to help them. She was an avid fan of Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020