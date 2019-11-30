Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 76, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, of Carrick. Daughter of the late Rowland J. and Lillian M. (Reiche) Hill. Beloved wife of James W. Wycoff. Loving mother of Beth Lynne (Scott) Cahill and Terri Lee (Rich) Gerber. Sister of Karen Davis (the late John). Aunt of Jay Davis and Sara Davis. Aunt Judy "The Great" to William Davis. Judith was an avid reader and will be missed by her furbaby, Rudy. Family and friends received Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
