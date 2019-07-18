|
|
CLARK JUDITH ANN
Age 64, of Munhall, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on July 14, 2019. She is survived by her cousins, Karen (Chuck) Kleinhampl, Edward Clark, Nancy (Jerry) Dowless, Susan (Tim) LaManque, and George (Elaine) Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary "Daisy" Clark. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 12 noon - 4 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, wpahumane.com. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019