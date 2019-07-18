Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH ANN CLARK


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH ANN CLARK Obituary
CLARK JUDITH ANN

Age 64, of Munhall, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on July 14, 2019. She is survived by her cousins, Karen (Chuck) Kleinhampl, Edward Clark, Nancy (Jerry) Dowless, Susan (Tim) LaManque, and George (Elaine) Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary "Daisy" Clark. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 12 noon - 4 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, wpahumane.com. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now