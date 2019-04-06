Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JUDITH ANN (BRADDOCK) HERBE

JUDITH ANN (BRADDOCK) HERBE Obituary
HERBE JUDITH ANN (BRADDOCK)

Age 72, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2018. Judy enjoyed a long career with the Seneca Valley School District. First at Haines Elementary School and then at Seneca Valley High School. She was an avid Penguins hockey fan as well as a Steelers fan. Born on December 10, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Alma Ruth McGuire and William R. Braddock. Judy was the beloved wife of Ronald Herbe for over 50 years; loving mother of Jason Herbe and Kevin (Germaine) Herbe; proud grandmother of Ayden Herbe and Deklen Herbe; dear sister of Virginia (Brian) Kinsella, Michelle Weaver; dear sister of deceased Constance (Rick) Broge, William R. Braddock, Jr., Deborah Patterson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed by friends and family. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., (724) 772-8800.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
