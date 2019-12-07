|
LOGALBO JUDITH ANN (FRIEND)
Of Cecil, on December 4, 2019, age 72. Beloved wife of 50 years to Antonio LoGalbo; daughter of the late Ralph A., Sr., and Freda (Lentz) Friend; mother of Anna (James) Mueller, Anthony (Liana) LoGalbo, and Alissa LoGalbo; grandmother of Alexandria Kwolek, Madison Mueller-Howell, Zachary Mueller, Ani LoGalbo, and Mary LoGalbo; sister of Ralph Friend, Jr., Nancy Hutchinson, and Janet Watson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Judy was a Member and Ordained Evangelist of the Brothers and Sisters of the Community of the Crucified One. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the TEMPLE OF THE CRUCIFIED ONE, 335 East 10th Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120, where a Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019