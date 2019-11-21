Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH McCABE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH ANN McCABE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH ANN McCABE Obituary
McCABE JUDITH ANN

Age 77, of Scott Township, passed away on November 20, 2019. Judith is survived by her beloved husband, Robert E. McCabe; son, Robert E. (Sarah) McCabe, Jr.; grandsons, Nicholas and Anthony; and brother, John M. "Jack" (Marlene) Urso, Jr.; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Urso, and mother, Dorothy L. Urso. Judith was very faithful in her Catholic religion and a devote member of her Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 330 3rd Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now