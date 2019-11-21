|
|
McCABE JUDITH ANN
Age 77, of Scott Township, passed away on November 20, 2019. Judith is survived by her beloved husband, Robert E. McCabe; son, Robert E. (Sarah) McCabe, Jr.; grandsons, Nicholas and Anthony; and brother, John M. "Jack" (Marlene) Urso, Jr.; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Urso, and mother, Dorothy L. Urso. Judith was very faithful in her Catholic religion and a devote member of her Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 330 3rd Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019