On Monday, July 22, 2019, age 77, of Adams Twp., formerly of Evans City, at her home following complications of ALS. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Mildred Daube Muenz. Judith was a School Teacher and Child Psychologist for the Chartiers Valley School District for 30 years. A member of the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople. She also was a Certified Dog Trainer and a Therapy Dog owner. Wife of Wayne Leeper; mother of Charles K. (Regina) Rupert of Springboro, PA, Cheri (David) Hollenbaugh of Mercer, PA; step-mother of Jane (Jason) Bablak of Pittsburgh and Stacey (Thomas) Buescher of Cincinnati; and eleven grandchildren. Friends invited to a Memorial Service at the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pgh, PA 15237. Arrangements are under the direction of the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA 16046. Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019