JUDITH ANNE LUNARDI

JUDITH ANNE LUNARDI Obituary
LUNARDI JUDITH ANNE

Age 71, of McCandless, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born May 3, 1947; daughter of the late William and Anna Miller. Beloved wife of 50 years to Alfred Lunardi; loving mother of Judith (Stephen Herrera), and Jennifer (Dan Boss); dear sister of Joseph Miller and Jean Chafee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sweden Church. There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com to view this tribute and send online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
