Judith D. Yeck, 76, of Moon Twp., on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. Born in McKees Rocks, PA on November 25, 1943 to the late William Loerch and Clara Loerch Bedner. She was member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church in Moon, a graduate of the Lay Ministry program with the Presbyterian Church and a moderator for the Presbytery Women of Pittsburgh. She is survived by her husband, John A. Yeck; sons, Richard A. Yeck, and David A. (Kimberly) Yeck, Bentleyville; grandsons, Hayden, Logan, and Collin; brothers, William Loerch, and Donald (Susan) Bedner. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 15th at 3 p.m. in Sharon Community Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Twp. are entrusted with arrangements.