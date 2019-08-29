|
|
HOLBY JUDITH E. (MAKRUCKI)
Age 74, of Economy Borough, formerly of Pleasant Hills, passed away on August 25, 2019. Loving wife of Francis (Frank) Holby; mother of the late Michelle, Eric (Mychele), Bryan (Jennifer); grandmother of Sean, Kai, Megan, Owen, Mena, and Aria; sister of Elizabeth (Betty) Ritson (Albert deceased), Theresa Hankin (Paul), Charles (Chuck) Makrucki (Holly), Daniel (Dan) Makrucki (Frannie); daughter of Charles and Josephine Makrucki (both deceased). She was devoted to her family and in her own loving ways, she made us who we are today. We will all miss her generous love. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in her memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019