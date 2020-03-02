|
ZAHREN JUDITH E. (MALICH)
Age 78, of Ross Township, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife for 50 years of the late James C. Zahren. Loving mother of Debra Lynn (Louis) Edwards, Scott J. Zahren and Eric P. (Laura) Zahren; grandmother of Maura and Amanda Edwards, Adam and Josh Zahren and Luke, Anna and Mark Zahren; sister of the late Marian Corcoran. Judy was an RN for many years at Regency Home and Passavant Hospital. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Sewickley). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in St. John Neumann Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations to PA Lupus Foundation, PO Box 97712, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020