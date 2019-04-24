|
SANTO JUDITH F.
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Judith, age 77 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully. Daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret (Abraham) Corey. Beloved wife of Guy Santo; loving mother of James (Kara) Santo. Sister of Samuel (Cindy) Corey and the late Genie Corey; grandmother of J.T. Santo and Gabriel Santo; also survived by niece, Noelle Haddad and her children; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. No Visitation, service private. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035 412.823.4054 www.kutchfuneralhome.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019