GARCIA JUDITH (LUFTIG)
On Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Joseph David (Debbie) Garcia-Luftig of VA; daughter of the late Elieser and Adele Luftig; sister of Eva (Larry) Tobias of Teaneck, NJ; aunt of Lane (Evi) Tobias of Brooklyn, NY; great-aunt of Zigi; also survived by companion Dorothy Foy and many beloved cousins. Judith was a Holocaust survivor. She lived in Czechoslovakia, Ecuador, New York, New Jersey and Pittsburgh. Services and Interment in New Jersey. Contributions made be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019