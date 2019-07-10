Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
On Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Joseph David (Debbie) Garcia-Luftig of VA; daughter of the late Elieser and Adele Luftig; sister of Eva (Larry) Tobias of Teaneck, NJ; aunt of Lane (Evi) Tobias of Brooklyn, NY; great-aunt of Zigi; also survived by companion Dorothy Foy and many beloved cousins. Judith was a Holocaust survivor. She lived in Czechoslovakia, Ecuador, New York, New Jersey and Pittsburgh. Services and Interment in New Jersey. Contributions made be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
