Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Coraopolis, PA
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Moon Twp, PA
JUDITH (JELLISON) JACOBS


1940 - 2019
JUDITH (JELLISON) JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS JUDITH (JELLISON)

Judith Jellison Jacobs went home with God on Sunday, November 17th. She was born October 11, 1940 and graduated from Moon Twp. High School. She lived in the Coraopolis area. Judy was a devout Catholic and Christian Mother/member st St. Joseph Catholic Church in Coraopolis, PA. She fell in love with Willard McCormick Jacobs and married in 1961. They had four children, Sandra (Pat) Scott of Coraopolis, Deb (Donald J.) Dinello of Hershey, PA, Judy (Eddie) Napoleone of Moon Twp., PA and Willard (Lisa) Jacobs of Moon Twp., PA. The greatest joy of her life was her grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) McDaniel, Adam (Lauren) McDaniel, Vincent Napoleone, Anthony Napoleone, Joey Napoleone, Bracy (Caitlin) Scott, Taylor (Ian) Dinello Whelan, Olivia Napoleone, Tess Dinello, Haley Jacobs, Taryn Dinello, Cam Jacobs and Hannah Jacobs. Great-grandchildren are Boe Scott and Elena McDaniel. Judy's second set of children were her nieces and nephews, Linda Nickles Lach, Michele Nickles Simon, Joe Nickles and Keith Nickles. In addition she is survived by Joseph Nickles, Esther Jacobs, Maryanne Jacobs Campbell, Florence Jacobs Brown, Janet Jacobs Zoladz and David (Patti) Jacobs. Judy loved her family and all of the Pittsburgh sport teams. Judy was one of the Babushka Brigades' finest. She was rarely beat at Yahtzee or Scrabble and if there was a Pinochle or Bingo game going on, that is where you would find her. She was blessed to have lived at the Coraopolis Towers for 14 years. While there, she served on their board and was blessed with many friends that kept her laughing and looking to the next day. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Willard McCormick Jacobs; parents, Rudy and Ruth Jellison; best friend and sister, Ruth Marie Jellison Nickles. Friends and Family will be received at SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis, PA, 1316 4th Ave., on Wednesday, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Prayers in Funeral Home on Thursday, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Coraopolis. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
