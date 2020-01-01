|
|
KIELMAN JUDITH (NEHUS)
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Judith, age 78, of Sheraden. Beloved wife of the late David S. Kielman and loving mother of Bernice (Michael) Litvak, Dwayne D. Kielman, Mark (Victoria) Kielman and spiritual daughter Dawn Marie (John) Simko. Beloved grandmother of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister of Edwin (Marian) and Charles Nehus. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pgh., PA, 15212. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020