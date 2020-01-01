Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH KIELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH (NEHUS) KIELMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH (NEHUS) KIELMAN Obituary
KIELMAN JUDITH (NEHUS)

On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Judith, age 78, of Sheraden. Beloved wife of the late David S. Kielman and loving mother of Bernice (Michael) Litvak, Dwayne D. Kielman, Mark (Victoria) Kielman and spiritual daughter Dawn Marie (John) Simko. Beloved grandmother of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister of Edwin (Marian) and Charles Nehus. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pgh., PA, 15212. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -