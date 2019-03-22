|
|
KARGLE JUDITH L. "JUDY"
Age 67, of McKees Rocks, formely of Upper St. Clair, on Thursday, March 21, 2019; beloved wife for 46 years of Donald G. Kargle; dear mother of Brian Kargle, Lynette (Dan) Przenkop, and the late Adam Kargle; loving grandmother of Scarlette, John Michael, Zachariah, and Alison; sister of Nancy (late Jim) Carraway, Sandy (late Lou) Caley, Linda (John) Wallace, Sally (Bob) Jacobsen, Peggy (Bob) Wahl, Lucy (Dave) Husser, Daniel (Anita) Hillebrecht, and the late Kathy (Jim) Evans, William (Margaret) Hillebrecht, and Dolores King. Judy was a member of the Fairhaven United Methodist Church. Friends welcome Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd. (Opposite Macy's, South Hills Village) Bethel Park, where a funeral service will be Monday at 3:30 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019