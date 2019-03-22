Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH KARGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH L. "JUDY" KARGLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JUDITH L. "JUDY" KARGLE Obituary
KARGLE JUDITH L. "JUDY"

Age 67, of McKees Rocks, formely of Upper St. Clair, on Thursday, March 21, 2019; beloved wife for 46 years of Donald G. Kargle; dear mother of Brian Kargle, Lynette (Dan) Przenkop, and the late Adam Kargle; loving grandmother of Scarlette, John Michael, Zachariah, and Alison; sister of Nancy (late Jim) Carraway, Sandy (late Lou) Caley, Linda (John) Wallace, Sally (Bob) Jacobsen, Peggy (Bob) Wahl, Lucy (Dave) Husser, Daniel (Anita) Hillebrecht, and the late Kathy (Jim) Evans, William (Margaret) Hillebrecht, and Dolores King. Judy was a member of the Fairhaven United Methodist Church. Friends welcome Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd. (Opposite Macy's, South Hills Village) Bethel Park, where a funeral service will be Monday at 3:30 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now