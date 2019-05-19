MONTGOMERY JUDITH L.

Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, of Shaler Twp. Beloved sister of Kathleen (Michael) Lindow, Patricia (Jeffrey) Walzer, and the late Susannah Litzinger, Thomas Regan, and Michael Regan; daughter of the late Thomas F. and Ann M. Regan; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins; dear friend of Sr. Wilma McKee. Judy was a graduate of Duquesne University with a Bachelor degree in Education. She was a former sister of Divine Providence and an Associate of the Community for many years. She retired as a social worker for the state of Pennsylvania. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Ladies of Charity and a Eucharistic Minister. No visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements made by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.