Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH M. BELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JUDITH M. BELL Obituary
BELL JUDITH M.

Age 70, of Pittsburgh, passed away on May 1, 2019. Judith enjoyed playing bingo, and spending time with her pets and supporting animals in need. Judith is survived by her beloved daughters, Donna (Daniel) Kihn, Diana (Matthew) McDanel, Debbie (Mark) Martinez; grandchildren, Brittni Martinez, Chase Martinez, Megan McDanel, Shawn McDanel, Dylan Kihn, and David (DJ) Kihn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Loretta (Kennelly) Schnarwiler. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Memorial Service will follow and be held in the funeral home's chapel beginning at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now