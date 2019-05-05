BELL JUDITH M.

Age 70, of Pittsburgh, passed away on May 1, 2019. Judith enjoyed playing bingo, and spending time with her pets and supporting animals in need. Judith is survived by her beloved daughters, Donna (Daniel) Kihn, Diana (Matthew) McDanel, Debbie (Mark) Martinez; grandchildren, Brittni Martinez, Chase Martinez, Megan McDanel, Shawn McDanel, Dylan Kihn, and David (DJ) Kihn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Loretta (Kennelly) Schnarwiler. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Memorial Service will follow and be held in the funeral home's chapel beginning at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.