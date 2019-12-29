|
Age 79, a retired pharmacist from Sewickley Valley Hospital outpatient pharmacy, then the outpatient pharmacy at Masonic Village, died on December 2, 2019. Judy's Catholic faith was a central part of her life. She deeply enjoyed volunteering in the home bound ministry where she visited and prayed with the sick. She was involved in the pro life ministry including the 40 days for Life campaign. She volunteered with the Marian Resource Center in Coraopolis. She participated in a weekly neighborhood rosary group for many years. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Moon Township at the time of her death. Judy studied pharmacy in college at a time when women were just starting to enter this profession. She did not have rigorous math or science classes in high school to prepare her for this field of study. She worked hard to earn her degree and graduated from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy in 1961. She worked part time as a pharmacist while raising her children then returned to the profession full time after the death of her husband in 1986. Judy retired in 2011. We are honored to know that she helped many people in her professional and spiritual work. Judith married J. Raymond in 1962 and had four children. Three are surviving. Kimberly Donovan of Ellwood City (Bruce Hazen), J. Barrett Donovan of Sewickley (Nora Minahan) and J. Gregory Donovan of Charleston, SC (Leslie Donovan). She is survived by her three brothers, Richard Whalen, David Whalen and Paul Whalen. Preceding her in death are her husband, J. Raymond; her oldest son, J. Bradley; and her parents, Rosemarie and Frank Whalen. Judy's grandchildren were the joy of her life. She is survived by her six grandchildren. Kimberly's son, J. Noah Bradley Donovan of Allison Park, Barrett's sons, J. Jack Bradley and J. Kellen Donovan, Greg's children, Grey Juliette, J. Thomas Ford and J. Dashell Raymond Donovan.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019