HOGAN JUDITH M. "JUDY"

Age 68, of Glenshaw, on March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 years to Kenneth Hogan; loving mother of Jimmy (Sandy) Mahon and Kelly (Kevin Kelly) Hogan; daughter of the late Regis and Anna Ruth Fierst; sister of Kathleen Lankes and the late Thomas Bright. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and her fur babies, Belle and Lexi. A viewing will take place at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) on Wed. from 2-4 and 6 p.m. until the time of a service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Under the CDC guidelines we have to limit visitors to 10 at a time in the funeral home. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. www.dalessandroltd.com