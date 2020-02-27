Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
JUDITH MADGE JANOSS

JUDITH MADGE JANOSS Obituary
JANOSS JUDITH MADGE

Judith M. Janoss, 70, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Betty Lou Boozer. Judith was the loving wife to Joseph Auclair for twenty-two years. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Jenifer (Aaron) Schissler; and two grandchildren, Kailey and Kamryn. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome Thursday, February 27, 2020, 5-7 p.m. for visitation. Funeral will take place Friday, February 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at funeral home. Private Interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
