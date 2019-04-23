APPELDORN JUDITH MARIE

Age 66, of Brookline, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, following months of illness. Beloved wife of John Appeldorn; loving sister of Janet Stein; cherished aunt of Michael Jon Rodney and his wife, Paige, and their daughter, Ellis; and Ryan Rodney and his wife, Sarah, and their son, Silas. Dear friend of Carole Bromfield. Daughter of the late John Gerlach and Margaret (Morgan) Gerlach. Judy was a graduate of Duquesne University and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, and in her professional career as a Registered Nurse provided compassionate nursing care at St. Francis Medical Center, Central Medical, and Shadyside Hospital. She loved to cook for her family and friends and was a "foodie" before it became popular. She had a great love of animals, especially dogs, and adopted several over the years. She loved to travel, especially to the Smoky Mountains, and family vacations to the beach where she could enjoy the sun and surf. She was an avid reader with numerous magazine subscriptions, and was reading her way through the novels at the local library. On weekends, she enjoyed antiquing or attending local festivals and events. She faced her illness with courage and grace, and was especially appreciative of her many caregivers at Shadyside Hospital, Hillman Cancer Center, and Bridges Hospice. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Interment Allegheny County Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Animal Rescue, www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.