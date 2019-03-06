|
|
MICHALISZYN JUDITH
Age 75 on Friday, March 1, 2019. Mother of Richard (Lynn) Vangenewitt and Theresa "Teri" Vangenewitt; beloved grandmother of Luke Vangenewitt; daughter of the late Alexander and Anna Michaliszyn; sister of Carol (Ervin) Seitl. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m., at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3552 California Ave., at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to a No Kill Animal Shelter.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019