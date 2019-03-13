Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
JUDITH PENROSE

JUDITH PENROSE Obituary
PENROSE JUDITH

Age 75, of North Fayette, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Dale Penrose and Alice Rosenberger (Cinkovich); beloved partner of Elmer Wentz; loving sister of Cheryl Turner (David); survived by nephews David Jr. (Kimberly) Turner, and Ryan (Shannan) Turner; great-aunt of Mackenzie, Nicholas, Riley and Alexandra; life-long best friend of Marlene Krenach. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Inurnment private to the family. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
