VAUGHAN JUDITH (JUDY) ROSE
Judith (Judy) Rose Vaughan, 71, of Peachtree City, GA formerly Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 after a very long battle with several critical illnesses. Judy was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 17, 1948 to the late Duane and Carmen Oswald. Judy graduated from Keystone Oaks High School in 1966 and married the love of her life, Edward S. Vaughan on January 20, 1968. They were married for more than 51 years and raised a daughter, Heather. Judy spent most of her adult life working at Ryan Homes for 14 years and then several retail stores. Judy is survived by her husband, Edward; daughter, Heather Koscevic and husband, Karey; two grandsons, Connor and Carson Koscevic; also survived by her siblings, Anne Miller, Nancy Singh, Gerry Oswald (Denise), Mary Lee Moran, Richard Oswald (Ajaye), Joanne Lantz (Jon) and Ralph Oswald in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Judy and Ed lived in Pittsburgh until relocating to Sumter, SC in 2005 and then Peachtree City, GA in 2014. Judy lived life to the fullest. Her passion was helping people whether it was sewing, decorating, cooking or just sitting around a kitchen table drinking of cup of hot tea and talking. Judy never met a stranger and went out of her way to help everyone in her path. Judy's favorite way to spend time was with her loving grandsons, who fondly called her GraGra Judy, shopping and being with her dog Riley. Everyone she has met in the last 20 years has known her by GraGra, both kids and adults alike. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville, PA at 12 p.m. The family requests in lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) in honor of Judy's loving husband who served in the Vietnam War or Sacred Journey Hospice (www.sacredjourneyhospice.com/the-foundation).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019