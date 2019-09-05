|
WALRATH JUDITH (TURBEN)
On Monday, September 2, passed away peacefully in her home. Born in Cleveland, OH on February 1, 1937, Judy lived in Pittsburgh, PA since 1963. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude F. and Dorothy S. Turben, and husband, Martin H. Walrath, III. Judy dearly loved and is survived by her children, Katherine (Hoopes) Mihm, Pamela Ellen Hoopes and James Edward Hoopes; her grandchildren, (who called her Honey) Claudia Mansfield Mihm and Henry Stephen Mihm; her brother, John F. Turben and his wife, Susan H. Turben; her five nieces and nephews, and her companion, Gilbert P. Schafer. A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, September 7 at Christ Church Fox Chapel, 630 Squaw Run Road East at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Magee Women's Hospital, 300 Halket Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or the Humane Animal Rescue, 6929 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019