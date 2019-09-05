Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH WALRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH (TURBEN) WALRATH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH (TURBEN) WALRATH Obituary
WALRATH JUDITH (TURBEN)

On Monday, September 2, passed away peacefully in her home.  Born in Cleveland, OH on February 1, 1937, Judy lived in Pittsburgh, PA since 1963.  Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude F. and Dorothy S. Turben, and husband, Martin H. Walrath, III.  Judy dearly loved and is survived by her children, Katherine (Hoopes) Mihm, Pamela Ellen Hoopes and James Edward Hoopes; her grandchildren, (who called her Honey) Claudia Mansfield Mihm and Henry Stephen Mihm; her brother, John F. Turben and his wife, Susan H. Turben; her five nieces and nephews, and her companion, Gilbert P. Schafer.  A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, September 7 at Christ Church Fox Chapel, 630 Squaw Run Road East at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Magee Women's Hospital, 300 Halket Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or the Humane Animal Rescue, 6929 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now