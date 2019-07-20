Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
More Obituaries for JUDY KREGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY A. KREGER


1944 - 2019
JUDY A. KREGER Obituary
KREGER JUDY A.

Age 75, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born April 16, 1944 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James and Rhea (Sorg) Connelly. Judy was Catholic by faith. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard H. Kreger; two daughters, Kelley Householder and her husband George of Greensburg and Karey Moore of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Molly, and Mason; two brothers, James Connelly and wife Carole Ann of Pittsburgh and Terrance Connelly of Pittsburgh; a sister, Laureen Outly and her husband Richie of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019
