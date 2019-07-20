KREGER JUDY A.

Age 75, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born April 16, 1944 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James and Rhea (Sorg) Connelly. Judy was Catholic by faith. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard H. Kreger; two daughters, Kelley Householder and her husband George of Greensburg and Karey Moore of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Molly, and Mason; two brothers, James Connelly and wife Carole Ann of Pittsburgh and Terrance Connelly of Pittsburgh; a sister, Laureen Outly and her husband Richie of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. www.bachafh.com.