TRUDEAU JUDY ANN (ARMBRUSTER)
Age 78, sadly passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Of Ross Twp, formerly of Spring Garden. She was born in August 1941, and was the fourth of five children to Anne and Henry Armbruster. Beloved wife of 57 wonderful years to Wayne Trudeau, Sr.; loving mother of Wayne (Rachelle), Lisa (Fred), Michele (Craig), and Christopher (Holly); amazing Grandma to Heather, Troy, Claire, Tony, Jill, Dominic, Ro, Danielle, Jacob, Bailey, and Ethan; Great-Grandma to Kylie and Bryson; sister of Dolores "Dolly" (Chuck) Rothert, and the late Jack (Juanita), Audrey (Stu) Siegmund, and Lynn (Jim) Ladesic. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Judy will leave us with many memories of her kindness, generosity, and devotion to family and friends. Her final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation (CORE). Friends will be received at Judy's longtime church, Berkeley Hills Lutheran, on Tuesday 9-10 a.m. for a family visitation with a 10 a.m. service to follow. Burial at Allegheny Co. Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Judy was an animal lover and requested donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233. www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019