|
|
TRUDEAU JUDY ANN (ARMBRUSTER)
Age 78, sadly passed away November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Of Ross Twp., formerly of Spring Garden; daughter of Henry and Anne Armbruster; beloved wife of 57 yrs to Wayne Trudeau, Sr.; loving mother of Wayne (Rachelle), Lisa (Fred), Michele (Craig), and Christopher (Holly); amazing grandma to 11; great-grandma to two; sister of Dolores "Dolly" (Chuck) Rothert, and the late Jack (Juanita), Audrey (Stu) Siegmund, and Lynn (Jim) Ladesic; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Judy will leave us with many memories of her kindness, friendship, generosity, and her final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation (CORE). In lieu of flowers, Judy was an animal lover and requested donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue 1101 Western Ave. Pitts. PA. 15233. www.humaneanimalrescue.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019