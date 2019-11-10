Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUDY TRUDEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY ANN (ARMBRUSTER) TRUDEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDY ANN (ARMBRUSTER) TRUDEAU Obituary
TRUDEAU JUDY ANN (ARMBRUSTER)

Age 78, sadly passed away November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Of Ross Twp., formerly of Spring Garden; daughter of Henry and Anne Armbruster; beloved wife of 57 yrs to Wayne Trudeau, Sr.; loving mother of Wayne (Rachelle), Lisa (Fred), Michele (Craig), and Christopher (Holly); amazing grandma to 11; great-grandma to two; sister of Dolores "Dolly" (Chuck) Rothert, and the late Jack  (Juanita), Audrey (Stu) Siegmund, and Lynn (Jim) Ladesic; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Judy will leave us with many memories of her kindness, friendship, generosity, and her final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation (CORE). In lieu of flowers, Judy was an animal lover and requested donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue 1101 Western Ave. Pitts. PA. 15233. www.humaneanimalrescue.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -