|
|
MARZE JUDY DARLENE
Age 81, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Daughter of Ethel Buchanan and John Lipnicky of Clymer, PA; loving mother of six children, Karen Lott, Debra Phillis, Joy Williams, Andrew and Christopher Marze, and the late Carmen. Survived also by nine grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Vincent, Kristin, Cameron, Shelby, Devin, Colin and Darian Rose; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kylie, Maddy, Julian and Amelia; beloved sister of John Lipnicky, Maryanne Fiume, Kathy Kee and Diane Lopez. Just worked as a nurses aide at Allegheny General Hospital. She was loved by everyone who met her, she was a giving person with a BIG heart. There were no visitations. Condolences can be shared online at www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019