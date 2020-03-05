JUDY H. BURK

Service Information
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA
15642
(724)-864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Madison UM Church
Obituary
BURK JUDY H.

Judy H. Burk, an award-winning University of Pittsburgh graphic designer, died Feb. 26, 2020, at age 75. She was the first female art director for Pitt's News and Publications Department, now the Office of University Communications and Marketing. Later she co-owned Collectible Classics, an online sports memorabilia auction. Mrs. Burk is survived by John Burk, her husband of 45 years; and two sons, Barry McFarland, Jr., and John Garrett Burk. Visitation March 5, 2020, at the SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, North Huntingdon, 2-8 p.m. Funeral service March 6 at 11 a.m. and Madison UM Church. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
