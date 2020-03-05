BURK JUDY H.
Judy H. Burk, an award-winning University of Pittsburgh graphic designer, died Feb. 26, 2020, at age 75. She was the first female art director for Pitt's News and Publications Department, now the Office of University Communications and Marketing. Later she co-owned Collectible Classics, an online sports memorabilia auction. Mrs. Burk is survived by John Burk, her husband of 45 years; and two sons, Barry McFarland, Jr., and John Garrett Burk. Visitation March 5, 2020, at the SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, North Huntingdon, 2-8 p.m. Funeral service March 6 at 11 a.m. and Madison UM Church. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.