More Obituaries for JUDY RICHARDSON
JUDY HERRICK RICHARDSON

JUDY HERRICK RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON JUDY HERRICK

Judy Herrick Richardson passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband James B. Richardson III of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Heather and Jim Charron and their sons, Alexander and Aidan of Mt. Lebanon, PA; son, James and Carrol Richardson of Penn Hills, PA; her brother, Douglas Herrick and Nancy Webster of Owasco, NY and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy was born on May 29, 1939 to parents Kenneth and Jessie Herrick of Owasco. She attended SUNY Potsdam and taught school in the 1960's. She came to Pittsburgh in 1967 when her husband accepted a position at the University of Pittsburgh. They raised their children Heather Mary and James B. IV, in Regent Square. Judy was a nurturing mother who always had a smile and laugh for all occasions. Judy was a volunteer and member of many organizations including serving as Vice President of the Regent Square Civic Association. The loves of her life were her grandchildren Alexander (Alec) and Aidan Charron. In the summers she loved to be at the family home in East Chop on Martha's Vineyard, MA. A memorial service will be held at Mount Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church (255 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15216) on Dec. 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Martha's Vineyard Museum (Collections) at 151 Lagoon Pond Road., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or Mt. Lebanon EP Church (the Friends of Music Fund) at 255 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
