NORBUTT JUDY JASTREBSKI
Age 73, of West Deer, on April 16, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of Joseph A. Norbutt; sister of Joseph (Rita) Jastrebski, Jr., James (Sally) Jastrzebski, Janine Peiritsch, June (Ernest) Coleman, Janice (Robert Kominski) Jastrzebski, and the late JoAnne (Rene) Marcu; dear aunt of Jason, Amy, Jonathan, Andrea, Brian, Mark, Holly, Christopher and Jeremy; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for both Judy and her sister, JoAnne will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, 1700 Harpster St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Private interment was held in St. Mary Cemetery, Mt. Troy. Judy loved life, animals, and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown, PA. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019