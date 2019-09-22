|
BISIG JUDY K.
Age 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born February 12, 1943 in Altoona, PA, a daughter of the late Richard and Reba Guyer Kitting. Prior to her retirement, Judy was a secretary for the switch gear division at Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh. She was a member of the Christian Mothers Rosary Society of Corpus Christi and enjoyed walking her dog, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Bisig. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m., Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral service 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations Westmoreland Co. Humane Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019