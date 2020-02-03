|
|
CHALMERS JUDY L. (FRESHWATER)
Age 68, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to Robert T. Chalmers; loving mother of Jennifer (Damian) Chisco; beloved memaw of Katelynn Rose Chisco, Damian Robert Chisco and Laila May Chisco; dear sister of Sandra Lee (John) Headlee. Judy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ruth (Petrosky) Freshwater. Judy loved animals, especially red birds, playing cards, crafts and camping. She mostly loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center online at https://hillman.upmc.com or by calling 412-623-4700. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020