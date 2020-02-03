Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDY CHALMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY L. (FRESHWATER) CHALMERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDY L. (FRESHWATER) CHALMERS Obituary
CHALMERS JUDY L. (FRESHWATER)

Age 68, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to Robert T. Chalmers; loving mother of Jennifer (Damian) Chisco; beloved memaw of Katelynn Rose Chisco, Damian Robert Chisco and Laila May Chisco; dear sister of Sandra Lee (John) Headlee. Judy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ruth (Petrosky) Freshwater. Judy loved animals, especially red birds, playing cards, crafts and camping. She mostly loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center online at https://hillman.upmc.com or by calling 412-623-4700. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -