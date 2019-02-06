|
DiBERNARDO JUDY N. (MARIANI)
On Sunday, February 3, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved wife of 62 years to John J. DiBernardo; loving mother of Dino of Braddock Hills and John N. of Churchill and the late Josephine; sister of Guido Mariani, Mary Chladny and the late Doro and Gino; also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Judy graduated from Swissvale High School, was a 75 year resident of Swissvale, and a lifelong member of Madonna del Castello Parish. Friends received 9-11 a.m. THURSDAY MORNING ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019