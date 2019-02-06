Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDY DiBERNARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY N. (MARIANI) DiBERNARDO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JUDY N. (MARIANI) DiBERNARDO Obituary
DiBERNARDO JUDY N. (MARIANI)

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved wife of 62 years to John J. DiBernardo; loving mother of Dino of Braddock Hills and John N. of Churchill and the late Josephine; sister of Guido Mariani, Mary Chladny and the late Doro and Gino; also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Judy graduated from Swissvale High School, was a 75 year resident of Swissvale, and a lifelong member of Madonna del Castello Parish. Friends received 9-11 a.m. THURSDAY MORNING ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.