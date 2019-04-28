Home

Passed away peacefully, at Cape Canaveral Hospital, at the age of 74. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Dr. Milton E. Nicholson; as well her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Judy was originally from Pittsburgh, PA, where she made a career alongside her husband, as a dental office manager. She spent much time in Cape Canaveral (her "Happy Place") over the past 18 years until moving here permanently a couple of years ago. She enjoyed her time here, making close friends, taking long walks, and enjoying her "pool time." There will be no services, as Judy wished for her remains to be spread out over the ocean–the place she loved the most.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
