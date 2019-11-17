Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JUDY WALLACE


1926 - 2019
Judy Marie Wallace, formerly Judit Klinga, passed from this life at age 93. She is survived by her three children, Kathy of Verona, PA, Tom of Ft. Myers, FL, and Ken of Union Bridge, MD; granddaughter, Julia; and daughters-in-law, Candy and Becky. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Wallace; and sister, Maria Bistey. A WWII refugee, she emigrated from Miskolc, Hungary to the USA at age 18, living first in Boston, then Cleveland. Judy married and raised three children in Novelty, OH. She worked primarily as an administrator at Highland View Hospital, and later as an enthusiastic usher at the Playhouse Square Theaters. She eventually moved to Pittsburgh, and received care at Harbour Senior Living South Hills. She recognized and was appreciative of the good in life, and was a devout follower. Principled, loyal, and hard-working, she led an exemplary life. Her autobiography, "Unplanned Journey" chronicles part of her life. Services private. Arrangements by WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
