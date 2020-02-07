Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. John & Paul Roman Catholic Church
2586 Wexford Bayne Rd
Sewickley, PA
JULIA A. (MOSI) LUTZ


1936 - 2020
JULIA A. (MOSI) LUTZ Obituary
LUTZ JULIA A. (MOSI)

Age 83, of Franklin Park, formerly of Horning, PA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.  Born August 2, 1936, daughter of the late Angelo "Motto" and Rose (Gasperi) Mosi. Beloved wife of Bernie Lutz; mother of the late Jacqueline C.; sister of Louis E. Mosi and the late Alphonse P. Mosi; also survived by two nephews, two nieces and many cousins in Italy. Julia was retired from Northern Communities MH/MR.  She was a member of Saints John & Paul Roman Catholic Church in Franklin Park, PA. Family welcomed friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 4:00-6:00 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143.  Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. John & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. Family kindly requests no flowers. Please leave condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
