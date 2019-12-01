Home

JULIA A. NAPIECEK

JULIA A. NAPIECEK Obituary
NAPIECEK JULIA A.

Age 70, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, on Thursday, November 27, 2019. A daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Napiecek; beloved mother of James (Brianne) Sullivan and Brian (Heather) Sullivan; cherished grandmother of Hunter, Kelsey, and Shannon; sister of Judy Balazentis, Joseph Napiecek, Joyce Marker, Janet Flynn, and Joanne Hassett; also several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Monday, December 2, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where a Blessing Service will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
