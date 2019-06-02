FOWLE JULIA ANN (GARUNSKI)

Age 97 of Lenoir City, TN. (formerly of Bon Air, Pittsburgh, PA.) passed away on May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George (Whitey) Fowle; devoted mother to Janet (Rick) Cummings of California and Joanne Hebron of Loudon, TN; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Blaine) Brown and Jeffrey Hebron; and adoring great-grandmother of Jacob and Chase Brown, Amber, Aiden and Jonathan Hebron from Virginia; sister of the late Veronica Sedey. Julia was employed by the Salvation Army, Finance Department, Pittsburgh Headquarters for 47 years and worked until she was 75. At the age of 90, she moved to Tennessee to be closer to her daughter and maintained a happy and productive life in her own apartment in River Oaks. Julia's special interests in Pittsburgh included Girl Scouts, CYO and working with the St. John Vianney Parish (after the close of St. Canice), as a greeter and with the food bank. A comment in her Clarksburg, West Virginia 1939 High School Year Book describes her well, "Tis my habit cheery words to speak". The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church, 1735 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pa, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30. Inurnment will follow immediately at St. John Vianney Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Salvation Army, 700 North Bell Ave., P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, Pa. 15106 or the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, Pa. 15110. CLICK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS–Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family locally, and READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, is serving the family of Julia Fowle in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.