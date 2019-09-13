Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
JULIA ANN TALARICO


1955 - 2019
JULIA ANN TALARICO Obituary
TALARICO JULIA ANN

Age 64, of Squirrel Hill, unexpectedly, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from complications of bacterial pneumonia. Julia was a graduate of St. Paul's Cathedral High School. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Talarico; sister of Joseph Talarico (Farrell), Ronald Talarico (Karin) and the late Richard Talarico (survived by, Deborah); devoted aunt to Katie Talarico (Jose Ramirez-Del Toro), Anne Talarico Doring (James), Maggie Talarico (Derek Rogers), Lindsay Talarico Turner (Robert), Alison Talarico King (Patrick), Richard Talarico (Michelle) and Joseph Talarico; also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitation on Sunday, September 15, 20119, from 1-5 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Interment private, and will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society. www.animalfriendshs.org.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
