TODD JULIA B.
Age 73, quietly on May 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Rondell Todd, DiVerne (Robert) Irish, and Shelline (Anthony Williams) Pizaro-Williams; sister Edith Rose and Lola Hussain; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., at Petra International Ministries, 235 E. Gate Dr., 15235, where she was a charter member. Burial at Allegheny Cemetery. F.H. inquireies, 412-241-7998.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019