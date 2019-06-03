Home

JULIA B. TODD

Age 73, quietly on May 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Rondell Todd, DiVerne (Robert) Irish, and Shelline (Anthony Williams) Pizaro-Williams; sister Edith Rose and Lola Hussain; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., at Petra International Ministries, 235 E. Gate Dr., 15235, where she was a charter member. Burial at Allegheny Cemetery. F.H. inquireies, 412-241-7998.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
