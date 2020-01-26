|
|
BISCEGLIA JULIA (JULIE)
Of East Liberty on January 22, 2020, age 95. Beloved mother of Judie Casanova (Eugene), John (Megan Kelly), Mary Lou Galati, Michael (Michelle), and Lilli Mosco (Chuck Ehrlich); grandmother to Eric, Nick (Meghan), and Alexandra Rose; great-grandmother to August; daughter of Lillian and John Scotchill; preceded in death by her sister, Madeline Sico. Julie lived her life dedicated to loving her children. She was a single mother at the age of 36 with five children ranging between 16 to 3 years of age. This was in an era when being a single mother was definitely not the norm. To support her children, she went to work for the first time and eventually built a career and retired from Sears in East Liberty where she made many lifelong friends. Julie loved to laugh and to tell stories that were always embellished with her flair for the dramatic. Although she professed that she didn't enjoy cooking, her cooking was legendary, especially her meatballs. When her children compared the meatball recipe that she gave each of them, they realized that each was slightly different. Her meatball recipe is now officially safe. She taught her children, by example, to be independent and resilient and to always always trust their instincts. So, even before comparing notes, each of her children knew instinctively that they didn't have the complete meatball recipe. There's too much to share here about Julie's 95 years on earth. But, perhaps the most important thing to know about Julie is that she always considered her deepest source of joy and her greatest accomplishment to be her family. As Julie completely and resolutely loved her family, she was and always will be just as loved by them. A private family funeral service has been planned. If desired, a contribution in Julie's memory may be directed to: of Greater PA, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020