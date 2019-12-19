|
HUFNAGEL JULIA C.
Age 91, of Penn Hills, formerly of Tarentum, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Mother of William (Sandra) Null and Sharon (Michael) Bateman; grandmother of two; great-grandmother of three; great-great-grandmother of four; sister of Viola Bibza. Preceded in death by two brothers; six sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating nursing school at the age of 40, Julia worked as an LPN at Allegheny General Hospital and St. John Psychiatric Unit. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019