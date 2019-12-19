Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIA HUFNAGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA C. HUFNAGEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIA C. HUFNAGEL Obituary
HUFNAGEL JULIA C.

Age 91, of Penn Hills, formerly of Tarentum, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Mother of William (Sandra) Null and Sharon (Michael) Bateman; grandmother of two; great-grandmother of three; great-great-grandmother of four; sister of Viola Bibza. Preceded in death by two brothers; six sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating nursing school at the age of 40, Julia worked as an LPN at Allegheny General Hospital and St. John Psychiatric Unit. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills,  where a Service will be held, Saturday, 11:00 a.m.  Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -