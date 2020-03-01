Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JULIA E. (JURJEVIC) KURTEK

JULIA E. (JURJEVIC) KURTEK Obituary
KURTEK JULIA E. (JURJEVIC)

Of Laurel Gardens, peacefully entered into the Lords loving arms on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born September 11, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Vid and Julia Jurjevic who were Croation Immigrants. Wife of the late Louis J. Kurtek; loving mother of Linda L. Dumann (Dean), Louis J. Kurtek, Jr. (the late Denise), Richard D. Kurtek (Ellen), William G. Kurtek and Karen M. Kello (James); sister of Mildred Gibson and the late Bogamir, Robert, Albin, Susanna, Vera, Anna and Josephine; proud grandmother of Brian Mair, Richard Kurtek, Matthew Kurtek (Catherine), Julie Karus, Jeffrey Karus (Erin), John Kurtek, Pamela Yasko (Mike), Daniel Kurtek and Elizabeth Kello; great-grandmother of Hannah, Braden, Kendal, Nathaniel, Erikka, Rylee and Zeke; also suvived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Tuesday 10 a.m. Julia served as a welder during World World II on L.S.T. Ships for Dravo with her two sisters, Vera and Anna.  She was involved with St Teresa players, Javor Singing Society and volunteered at the North Hills food bank for many years. She was an avid traveler loved her family and playing cards. Her clever wit and sweet personality will be missed by all.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
