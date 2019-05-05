BARLOCK JULIA FRANCES

Quietly on May 1, 2019, with family at her bedside, Julia Frances Barlock, formerly of Braddock and Swissvale, entered life eternal. She was born in Braddock to the late John and Ludmila Belusar Barlock. She is survived by her sister, Mildred "Mid" O'Malley (the late Bud), of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vilma "Penny" Haydu; and her spouse, Andrew; a brother, John "Jack" Barlock; and spouse, Betty Rusnica Barlock. The family will gather at the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Inc., (412-271-1361) 534 Jones Ave., North Braddock, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and then proceed to Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Braddock, for Fran's Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the family plot will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. The family is grateful for the loving care of Woodhaven Care Center and Gateway Hospice. Fran will be sadly missed by all who knew her.