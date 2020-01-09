|
|
GELORMINO JULIA (NUTZ)
On January 7, 2020, Julia, 89, joined her husband of 53 years, Richard; parents Pasquale and Rose (DiCapio) Nutz; and 12 pre-deceased brothers and sisters; and precious granddaughter, Nicholle in eternal peace. Julia is survived by sons, Richard (Janet), John (Evelyn) (John and June Gelormino) and daughter, Michelle (Joe) Cunzolo; grandsons, Jonathan, Anthony (Monica). Julia's courage and bravery as she adapted to living with blindness was an example of perseverance and strength to all who knew her. Born in Midland, Julia was a resident of Neville Island for 55 years and spent recent years in personal care. The family wishes to thank the staff of Rosewood of the Ohio Valley; and Heartland Hospice. A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Coppola and Dr. Holly and Staff for their impeccable care and constant support to Julia and our family. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayer will be recited on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Father Ming Wei, celebrant.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020